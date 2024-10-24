Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $168.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

