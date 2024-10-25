180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 88.7% in October

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
TURN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,867. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
