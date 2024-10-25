US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UTWY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. 399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,727. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

