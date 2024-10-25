Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.53. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $71.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.23 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 26.650-26.650 EPS.

LMT stock opened at $564.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.50. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

