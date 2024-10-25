Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.27.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.40. The company had a trading volume of 854,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $222.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.30. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

