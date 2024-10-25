Hudock Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,062. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $253.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

