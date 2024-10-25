ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.90-14.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.26-8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.900-14.100 EPS.

ICON Public Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $226.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,836. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $220.51 and a twelve month high of $347.72.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $376.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICLR

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.