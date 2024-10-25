Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. 1,005,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,704,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,803.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,803.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $76,351.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,283,676.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,153 over the last 90 days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,072,000 after buying an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after buying an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

