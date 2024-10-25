42-coin (42) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.99

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $25,496.63 or 0.37985988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00105230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011600 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 42-coin

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

