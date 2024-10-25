Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.
Globe Life Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.46. 599,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,476. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00.
Globe Life Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Globe Life
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Life
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.