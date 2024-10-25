FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.900-8.350 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.09. 454,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.29. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

