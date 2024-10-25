Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 4,716 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $218.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.67 and its 200 day moving average is $190.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $136.33 and a 1 year high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

