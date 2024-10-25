Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 500,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 406,741 shares.The stock last traded at $45.22 and had previously closed at $45.37.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,298,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,745,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 265,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,281,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the period.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

