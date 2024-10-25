Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 500,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 406,741 shares.The stock last traded at $45.22 and had previously closed at $45.37.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
