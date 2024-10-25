Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $627.46 and last traded at $618.67, with a volume of 330181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $594.37.

The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,549.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,103. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 21.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $591.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.