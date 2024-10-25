Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Approximately 9,100,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,142,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.32 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £19.97 million, a PE ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.41.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

