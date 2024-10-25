Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 29,124 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36.
Walmart stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. 8,942,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,989,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $663.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.
Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
