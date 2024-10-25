Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 29,124 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. 8,942,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,989,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $663.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

