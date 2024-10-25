Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.
Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 144,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $701.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.
Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.
