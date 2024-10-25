Algorand Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $984.89 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Algorand has a market cap of $984.89 million and approximately $22.83 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00038677 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,772,819 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.