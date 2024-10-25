Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Rises By 6,400.0%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of PPERY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 38,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,568. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.