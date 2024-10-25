Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Rises By 6,400.0%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PPERY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 38,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,568. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

