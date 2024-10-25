Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Increases By 4,266.7%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, an increase of 4,266.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Lithium Chile Stock Down 2.8 %
LTMCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
About Lithium Chile
