Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Increases By 4,266.7%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, an increase of 4,266.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Lithium Chile Stock Down 2.8 %

LTMCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

About Lithium Chile

See Also

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

