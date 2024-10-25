Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $160.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

OBK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 77,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Origin Bancorp

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.