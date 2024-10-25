Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.420-4.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.4 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.850 EPS.

Celestica Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.79. 2,396,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,628. Celestica has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.