Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 17,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,387. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.
Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVSB
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Riverview Bancorp
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.