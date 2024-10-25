Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 17,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,387. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

