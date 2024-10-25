StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08), reports. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of C$78.96 million during the quarter.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SVI traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,425. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.89.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

