Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 790,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,645,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of AITX stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 71,994,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,819,969. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.