Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 790,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,645,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AITX stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 71,994,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,819,969. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.