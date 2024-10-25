NXM Price Reaches $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,331.43 or 1.00126911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.