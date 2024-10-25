Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lifted by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,681.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $137,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

