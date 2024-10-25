Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.45 and last traded at C$18.30, with a volume of 8361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.53. The stock has a market cap of C$320.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0095345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.37%.

About Acadian Timber

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.