Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) PT Lowered to $65.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.