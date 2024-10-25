F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $920,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,909,000 after buying an additional 73,016 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 253.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,665 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

