eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, eCash has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $673.55 million and $7.45 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,689.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00538997 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00026628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00070998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,775,195,297,584 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

