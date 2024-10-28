Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 25199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.04 million, a PE ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hydrogen Utopia International

In other news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,459.10). 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

