Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Acquires C$104,300.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.43 per share, with a total value of C$104,300.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.29. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.