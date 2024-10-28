Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Acquires C$104,300.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.43 per share, with a total value of C$104,300.00.
TSE:WCP traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.29. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 58.40%.
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
