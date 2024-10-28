Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Albemarle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Albemarle to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.
Albemarle Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,354. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.