Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 145,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 79,618 shares.The stock last traded at $57.67 and had previously closed at $57.48.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,485,000 after purchasing an additional 529,078 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 474,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,222,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,413,000 after buying an additional 120,831 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.