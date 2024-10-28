BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ZWHC)

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZWHC traded up 0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 30.57. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of 27.40 and a 1 year high of 31.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is 29.88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.