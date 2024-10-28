Short Interest in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Increases By 100.0%

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USIN stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

