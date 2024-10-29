Alberto Lavandeira Buys 74,000 Shares of Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI) Stock

Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI – Get Free Report) insider Alberto Lavandeira purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,720.00 ($13,631.58).

Predictive Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Predictive Discovery alerts:

Predictive Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.