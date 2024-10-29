Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.76 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.04 and a 200-day moving average of $269.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

