Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 376.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,863,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,402,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.07 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $261.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

