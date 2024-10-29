GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 753,725 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in GSK by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,020 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,254. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

