Monero (XMR) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $165.32 or 0.00228253 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $59.51 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,400.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.97 or 0.00534270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00101070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00026680 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00023176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00072120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

