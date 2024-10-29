Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK accounts for 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,974 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,024,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 21.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,642,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,334,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 196.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,981,000 after acquiring an additional 904,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,041,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. 271,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,189. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

