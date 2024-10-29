Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Olin from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Olin Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. 632,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,368. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. Olin has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 88.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

