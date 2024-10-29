Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 283,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

