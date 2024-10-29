NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NorthWestern Energy Group stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. 200,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,730. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWE

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.