Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Volume Tops $201.12 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion and approximately $201.12 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.01 or 0.00006922 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,318.91 or 0.99994215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005964 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00062440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,003,978 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,003,978.232874 with 2,543,651,547.599724 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.02713392 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 586 active market(s) with $164,963,594.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.