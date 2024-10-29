IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.850-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.85-7.90 EPS.

IDEX Stock Down 0.5 %

IEX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.88. The company had a trading volume of 441,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.62. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IEX

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.