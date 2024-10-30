Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Ames National has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. 318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

