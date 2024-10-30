Papa Johns International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Papa Johns International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years. Papa Johns International has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Papa Johns International to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 15,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,793. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

